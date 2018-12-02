Man Dies After Stabbing Woman 16 Times, Police Say

A man who was under the influence died at the hospital after stabbing a woman more than a dozen times in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia, police said.

The 43-year-old woman was inside a home on the 5700 block of Erdrick Street when a 43-year-old man stabbed her 16 times in the upper body, including the arms and face, according to investigators. The woman was taken to Einstein Hospital where she is currently in critical condition.

Police say the man who stabbed her was under the influence of narcotics. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m.

Police have not revealed the relationship between the man and woman but say that they knew each other. They continue to investigate.