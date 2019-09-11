What could’ve been an electrical fire has shut down South Philly’s Melrose Diner. The owner hopes to be reopened next week, and his employees are working on Broad Street until that reopening.

What to Know A fire damaged the popular Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia in July.

Repairs have been made and the diner is reopening Wednesday.

Weeks after a fire closed a beloved South Philly eatery, the Melrose Diner is reopening Wednesday.

The round-the-clock diner at 15th Street and Snyder Avenue in South Philly is set to reopen at 8 a.m. To celebrate the reopening, the diner is offering 50% off all purchases until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The South Philly staple was closed since a July 24 fire. No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to quickly bring the blaze under control.

While repairs were made to the diner, some employees worked at the Broad Street Diner at Broad and Ellsworth streets, which has the same owner.

