4 More Shot as Weekend of Violence Continues in Philadelphia

A weekend of violence continued Sunday in Philadelphia as four people were shot during what was supposed to be three days of peace before Christmas festivities.

A couple in the Tacony section of the city was shot in their bedroom as their 2-year-old child lay in a crib in the next room over early Sunday morning.

The man and woman were shot in what police described as a home invasion robbery on the 9400 block of Torresdale Avenue.

The victims, a 39-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, were shot in the back and in the right leg, respectively, according to Philadelphia Police Capt. Drew Techner.

They told police that two men wearing masks broke into their home shortly before 4:15 a.m. and took a safe from their bedroom. The men then left in the victims' silver GMC pickup truck.

Police found the truck abandoned off I-95 near Margaret Street, Techner said. Money and jewelry had been taken from the safe.

The victims were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed in stable condition. Their child, who was in a crib in the next bedroom over but suffered no injures, was being cared for by family members.

Police have not made any arrests, but are sorting through surveillance video in the home for clues.

In the Frankford section of the city, a man was shot multiple times in the lower extremities shortly before 3:40 a.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Eerie and Torresdale avenues.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital, but his condition remains unclear.

Around 30 minutes prior to that shooting, Philadelphia police responded to more gunfire, this time on the 3900 block of City Avenue in Wynnefield Heights.

The 30-year-old male victim told police he was at the apartment complex to visit a friend when a suspect followed him and tried to take his watch.

The man was shot in the hip and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The gunfire continued a violent and deadly streak in Philadelphia that began late Friday night when a 33-year-old woman, 31-year-old man and 29-year-old man were critically wounded in separate shootings in North Philadelphia.

Shortly before midnight that same day, a 35-year-old man was shot dead in the same section of the city.

The bloodshed continued when a 27-year-old man died from multiple gunshots to the head around 2 a.m. Saturday in West Philadelphia. A 36-year-old man was also shot in the stomach and listed in critical condition.

Around 1:30 p.m. that same afternoon, the death toll continued to climb when three people were found shot up in a car on the 2100 block of 10th Street.

A man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was struck multiple times by the bullets and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia police said.

The third victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot once in the head and listed in critical condition. He was also held as a prisoner, police said.

The last few days were supposed to be ones of non-violence, with activists planning the first David Fattah Peace Weekend and fanning out throughout the city beginning Friday to hand out shirts and flyers promoting peace.

Instead, the weekend's violence only added to the death toll.

As of Dec. 21, Philadelphia police listed 339 homicides in the city, an 11 percent increase over the same time last year.

That number is now sure to climb.