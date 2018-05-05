Store Owner Shot After Spraying Armed Robber With Hose

A store owner is fighting for his life after he tried to scare off an armed robber by spraying him with a hose and was shot in the process.

The 40-year-old man was washing his car outside his store on S. 54th and Delancey streets at 1:35 p.m. Saturday when he was approached by a robber armed with an AK-47, police said. When the robber tried to back the man into his shop, the store owner sprayed him in the face with the hose.

The robber then opened fire, striking the store owner in the stomach. The robber then fled west on Delancey Street.

The bullet went through the store owner’s stomach and exited out of his back. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The gunman is described as a bald, black male standing 6-feet-tall and wearing a dark hoodie, ripped light blue jeans and white sneakers. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia Police.