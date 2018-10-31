Shocking video footage shows a young woman in northern New Jersey survive a hit and run after being struck by a car that veered from across the street as she was walking home, police say. Jen Maxfield reports.

Englewood Police say that on Oct. 17, at around 11 p.m., the young woman was walking home after work on East Englewood Avenue, when an oncoming car veered across the street and hit her as she walked on the sidewalk.

The young woman was sent tumbling over the hood of the vehicle, ended up landing on her back and then bouncing to her feet, police say, adding that the vehicle fled the scene.

The 18-year-old allegedly made it back to her home, which was close to the scene of the accident, and called authorities. Officers responded and she was later transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released for back and leg injuries.

The entire incident was caught on camera by a security system. Additionally, detectives located several parts of the suspect vehicle’s front end.

Due to the video and the recovered car parts, police say they determined that the suspect vehicle was a 2008-2012 Honda Accord. Subsequently, authorities were able to local similar vehicles registered in the area thanks to the help of New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Services.

On Tuesday, Oct. 23, at around 10 p.m. detectives allegedly found the suspect vehicle parked on a street in Leonia and its registered owner, Jonathan Hintze, was located and later charged in connection with the hit and run.

Hintze, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and knowingly leaving an accident scene involving injury.

Attorney information for Hintze was not immediately known.