The Hub Today's Anna Rossi's heads to Northeast Animal Shelter to meet a few furry friends looking for their forever home.

Looking for a new furry friend to keep you company?

The Pennsylvania SPCA is waiving fees on all pets who have been in the shelter for more than two weeks starting Friday, May, 31 through Sunday, June 2 at its main headquarters.

The SPCA is quickly filling up as ACCT Philly continues to grapple with severe upper respiratory infections that have made dogs seriously ill.

The PSPCA will waive adoption fees to not only find homes for its residents, but to open up space so that we can continue to assist ACCT Philly as the quarantine is extended.