Pennsylvania SPCA Waives Some Adoption Fees This Weekend - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

Pennsylvania SPCA Waives Some Adoption Fees This Weekend

The Pennsylvania SPCA is waiving fees on all pets who have been in the shelter for more than two weeks

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Clear the Shelters: Northeast Animal Shelter

    The Hub Today's Anna Rossi's heads to Northeast Animal Shelter to meet a few furry friends looking for their forever home. 

    For more information: 

    Northeast Animal Shelter 

    347 Highland Avenue

    Salem, MA 01970

    (978) 745-9888

     

    (Published Thursday, May 30, 2019)

    Looking for a new furry friend to keep you company?

    The Pennsylvania SPCA is waiving fees on all pets who have been in the shelter for more than two weeks starting Friday, May, 31 through Sunday, June 2 at its main headquarters.

    The SPCA is quickly filling up as ACCT Philly continues to grapple with severe upper respiratory infections that have made dogs seriously ill.

    The PSPCA will waive adoption fees to not only find homes for its residents, but to open up space so that we can continue to assist ACCT Philly as the quarantine is extended.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices