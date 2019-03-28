SEPTA Adding Trains for Phillies 2019 Home Opener - NBC 10 Philadelphia
SEPTA Adding Trains for Phillies 2019 Home Opener

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 23 minutes ago

    The buzz around the new-look Phillies is high this opening day, and SEPTA is making sure fans can be there to enjoy the action by adding trains to its Broad Street line.

    Starting at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, four Express trains will take off every 10 minutes from Fern Rock Transportation Center toward NRG Station - in addition to the regularly scheduled Local and Express trains, SEPTA announced.

    Anyone riding the Market-Frankford line or taking the trolley can transfer to the Broad Street line for free at 15th Street and City Hall stations.

    The Phillies will look to get off to a winning start to the season against the Atlanta Braves as they take to the field with their $330 million man, Bryce Harper.

    First Pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET. You can catch the game live on NBC10 or in Spanish on Telexitos. Live coverage will begin at 2 p.m.

      

