SEPTA Adding Trains for Phillies 2019 Home Opener

The Phillies young nucleus that improved the team’s record by 14 games a season ago, has fans super excited. Phillies fan favorite Rhys Hoskins and his fiancée are continuing to make an impact in the Philadelphia community.

The buzz around the new-look Phillies is high this opening day, and SEPTA is making sure fans can be there to enjoy the action by adding trains to its Broad Street line.

Starting at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, four Express trains will take off every 10 minutes from Fern Rock Transportation Center toward NRG Station - in addition to the regularly scheduled Local and Express trains, SEPTA announced.

Anyone riding the Market-Frankford line or taking the trolley can transfer to the Broad Street line for free at 15th Street and City Hall stations.

The Phillies will look to get off to a winning start to the season against the Atlanta Braves as they take to the field with their $330 million man, Bryce Harper.

First Pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET. You can catch the game live on NBC10 or in Spanish on Telexitos. Live coverage will begin at 2 p.m.