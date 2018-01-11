Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects and say goodbye to a devoted firefighter killed in the line of duty. Fire Lt. Matthew LeTourneau was killed in a fire on Saturday morning in North Philadelphia. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the story.

Funeral Held for Firefighter Killed in the Line of Duty

Funeral services for Philadelphia Fire Lt. Matthew LaTourneau will be held Friday morning in Center City, Philadelphia, and conclude with his burial in Springfield in the early afternoon.

Road closures and heavy traffic will begin by 7 a.m. Here are details for those driving in the area of Philadelphia and Delaware County.

Between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., the area surrounding the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 1723 Race St., will be extremely congested. This area is bounded by Spring Garden Street on the north, John F. Kennedy Boulevard on the south, Broad Street on the east and 25th Street on the west.

Starting sometime between 12:30-1:30 p.m., a funeral procession will head from the cathedral to Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Rd., Springfield.

The following route will be taken (and closures and heavy traffic should be expected):

Vine Street, from Logan Circle to the I-676 entrance at Broad Street Eastbound Interstate 676 to Interstate 95 Southbound I-95 to Interstate 476 Northbound I-476 will be closed for the procession, from I-95 to Exit 5 Route 1 to Sproul Road Sproul Road, from Route 1 to the entrance of Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.







