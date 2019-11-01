What to Know
A person on a stretcher was rescued from the Calpine Corporation site in Wilmington Friday.
No word yet on the person's condition.
Firefighters used a ladder and a rope to rescue a person from a Delaware energy company building Friday.
Crews responded to the Calpine Corporation site along Hay Road in Wilmington around 9:30 a.m.
After about 45 minutes, a person on a stretcher could be seen being lowered by a rope to the ground below.
No word on the extent of the person’s injury or how the person became trapped.
Calpine would only confirm a high-angle rescue at its facility and had no further immediate comment.
