Firefighters Lower Rescued Worker From Delaware Energy Company Site

A person on a stretcher was rescued from the Calpine Corporation site in Wilmington Friday

By Dan Stamm

Published 56 minutes ago

    SkyForce10

    What to Know

    • A person on a stretcher was rescued from the Calpine Corporation site in Wilmington Friday.

    • No word yet on the person's condition.

    Firefighters used a ladder and a rope to rescue a person from a Delaware energy company building Friday.

    Crews responded to the Calpine Corporation site along Hay Road in Wilmington around 9:30 a.m.

    After about 45 minutes, a person on a stretcher could be seen being lowered by a rope to the ground below.

    No word on the extent of the person’s injury or how the person became trapped.

    Calpine would only confirm a high-angle rescue at its facility and had no further immediate comment.

    On its website, the company says "Calpine is committed to producing the clean, efficient electricity that our customers need."

      

