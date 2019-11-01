What to Know A person on a stretcher was rescued from the Calpine Corporation site in Wilmington Friday.

No word yet on the person's condition.

Firefighters used a ladder and a rope to rescue a person from a Delaware energy company building Friday.

Crews responded to the Calpine Corporation site along Hay Road in Wilmington around 9:30 a.m.

After about 45 minutes, a person on a stretcher could be seen being lowered by a rope to the ground below.

No word on the extent of the person’s injury or how the person became trapped.

Calpine would only confirm a high-angle rescue at its facility and had no further immediate comment.

On its website, the company says "Calpine is committed to producing the clean, efficient electricity that our customers need."