Expected Downpours Postpone Holiday Parades, Tree Lightings

Temperatures are finally rising again, but it’s still going to be chilly, with heavy rain hitting the region Saturday afternoon and evening. (Published 3 hours ago)

Inclement weather is forcing various organizations to postpone planned holiday events around Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia region is set to be hit by powerful rains Saturday afternoon through the evening, with Philadelphia itself set to experience strong showers starting around 4 p.m., NBC10 Meteorologist Krystal Klei said. Rainfall totals near 1 inch are possible.

The rain will extend east to New Jersey and down to Delaware as the afternoon rolls on. "We all get showers as we get later in the day," Klei said.

As a result, the Manayunk Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Canal View Park has been delayed by nearly a week. It will now take place Thursday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Other events will not be postponed for that long.

The 12th Annual Grand Illumination, in which the American Heritage Union lights its 40-foot Christmas tree and illuminates its campus with over 35,000 lights, will now take place Sunday at 6 p.m. at 2068 Red Lion Rd. in Philadelphia.

The Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade, originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday on Landis Avenue in downtown Vineland, NJ, has been rescheduled to the same time Sunday.