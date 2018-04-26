Firefighters in Bucks County responded to a deadly fire in Quakertown Thursday morning. One person died, others refused medical treatment.

One person died as fire tore through a Bucks County hotel that is used for apartments Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out around 9 a.m. at the Bush House Hotel along W Broad Street in Quakertown, Quakertown police said.

One person died and other victims refused treatment, Bucks County dispatchers.



Firefighters knocked out window of the stone façade on the east part of the building that runs along Front Street.

The blaze left 50 people in need of temporary housing, police said.

State and county fire marshals would be searching for a cause of the fire.