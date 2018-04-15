Starbucks is apologizing after two African-American men were attested at a Center City location. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said that, despite the controversial outcome, Philly police were just doing their job.

Protesters on Sunday lined up outside a Center City Starbucks where two black men were arrested last week for allegedly refusing to leave.





A video posted on social media showed the two men, who claimed to have been waiting for a friend, being handcuffed and escorted outside the coffee shop Thursday.

Starbucks' CEO said he wants to apologize personally to them. Kevin Johnson posted a lengthy statement Saturday night, calling the situation "disheartening" and that it led to a "reprehensible" outcome.

Videos posted online showed police handcuffing the two men. They remained calm as they were surrounded by officers, who asked them to stand before leading them out of the store.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said Starbucks employees called 911 to say the men were trespassing. He said officers did nothing wrong when the men refused to leave, which led to the arrest.

But Johnson said it was wrong for the store to call police and promised to make any "necessary changes" to the company's practices.

"You should expect more from us," Johnson said, adding that he will be visiting Philadelphia and meeting with the regional manager in coming days.

Witnesses inside the store could be heard asking what the men did that would lead the officers to arrest them. At least one person described the incident as upsetting.

"I’m black and it was just so ... I was scared for them," witness Michelle Saahene told NBC10. "I was so angry I was trembling. I was furious."

Saahene said both men were minding their own business, using their phones and sitting quietly.