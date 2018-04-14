Two men were taken into custody inside a Starbucks in Center City, Philadelphia, April 12, 2018. Their arrests sparked outrage on social media.

Two black men were handcuffed and taken to a police district after they allegedly refused to leave a Starbucks in Center City, Philadelphia when a cafe manager told them they had to order something, according to witnesses.

About five to seven police officers arrived about 4:30 p.m. and arrested the two men, who have not been identified, according to the witnesses inside the Starbucks at 18th and Spruce streets.

Video of the encounter shows the two men remain calm as they were surrounded by officers, then asked to stand up, handcuffed and led out of the store. Witnesses inside the store could be heard asking what the men did that would lead the officers to arrest them.

"I’m black and it was just so, I was scared for them," one witness, Michelle Saahene, told NBC10. "I was so angry I was trembling. I was furious. I even approached the manager…I asked the barista why she called the cops on them."

Saahene said she was told that the store manager called police.

"They actually put them in handcuffs because they didn’t buy a f--- latte," Saahene said.

By Saturday afternoon, Commissioner Richard Ross took to Facebook Live.

Ross defended his officers' actions. He said the men refused to leave the store after a few requests by the responding officers.

The men were later released after Starbucks declined to press trespassing charges.

A Starbucks spokesman said in a statement that the company regrets "the disruption this created for our customers and partners."

"We seek a welcoming environment," Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges said.

Borges added that it is company policy for Starbucks stores in Philadelphia, and in many other cities, to require anyone who wishes to use the facilities, including the bathrooms and sitting areas, to purchase something.