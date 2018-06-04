Driver Strikes and Kills 2 Men in Port Richmond Parking Lot

A driver struck and killed two men in a parking lot in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia Monday night.

Two men, both 50-years-old, were in a parking lot on the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue around 8:45 p.m. when they were struck by a black Ford Explorer.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver of the striking vehicle, an unidentified woman, remained at the scene. Police have not yet revealed whether any charges will be filed. They continue to investigate.