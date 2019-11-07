Police Surround Doylestown Home After Person Fires Shots

Police responded to a reported shooting in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 was over the scene.

Police have surrounded a home in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, after there were reports of a person firing shots from inside the house.

SkyForce10 was over the Belmont Square area of Doylestown late Thursday afternoon as several police vehicles surrounded the home near the intersection of Court and East streets.

The Bucks County District Attorney said a person inside the home fired shots. Officials have not yet revealed whether anyone was injured.

Officials warned residents in the area to call 911 and shelter in place. They also warned others to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.