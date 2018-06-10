Man Robs Delaware Home Depot, Police Say

Delaware State Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Home Depot on Saturday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

The man, who officers say took landscaping power tools from a display and then exited the store without paying, fled the store after he was approached by an employee, according to investigators. When approached, the man allegedly told the employee that he had a knife and to stay away from him. The employee reports that the man then fled on foot towards Society Drive. The employee was not injured.

After further investigation, police believe that this man is responsible for shoplifting from that same Home Depot earlier that morning.

Police are seeking help in identifying the man.

He is described as a 40 to 45 year old black male with an average build and a goatee. He was also reported to have a skin pigmentation condition which was visible on his arms and face. Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Trooper A. Desiderio at 302-761-6677, or they can report the information online by clicking here.