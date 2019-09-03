NBC10 obtained viewer video of a police-involved shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Police shot a man who was allegedly carrying a box cutter Monday night.

A police officer shot a man who was allegedly armed with a box cutter in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood during an incident that was captured partially on video.

The ordeal began around 10:15 p.m. Monday when two 24th District officers were in their police cruiser traveling northbound on Front Street near Allegheny Avenue. As they were driving they spotted an unidentified man involved in an altercation with multiple people inside a Nissan SUV, according to investigators.

“The altercation was volatile enough where it looked like the Nissan was trying to back down the block while this individual was trying to hold onto the Nissan to continue this altercation,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said.

The officers approached the man to diffuse the situation as the Nissan drove off, police said. The man then allegedly lunged at the officers with a box cutter.

The officers told the man repeatedly to drop the weapon but he continued walking toward them and lunged at them multiple times, according to police.

NBC10 obtained cellphone video showing part of the incident. In the video, witnesses shout toward the man who walks around while holding an object in his hand.

“They’re going to kill you bro,” one witness yells.

The witness then walks toward the man.

“Officer! I got him! I got him,” the witness says. “I know him! I know him!”

An officer then tells the witness to back up. The video then shows the man walking toward the officers before the camera cuts away. The sound of five gunshots are then heard followed by witnesses screaming.

Police said a 28-year-old officer fired at the man, striking him at least once in the abdomen. The man was taken to the hospital where he's currently in critical condition.

Frank Noble, a witness, told NBC10 he’s a friend of the man.

"He was my best friend but he was a homeless guy," Noble said. "Just like me."

Noble claimed the man never lunged at the officers.

“He didn’t really lunge at nobody,” Noble said. “He was too high at the same time then he was trying to walk to the cops to give them the knife but next thing you know the cops, they ‘Bang. Bang. Bang.'"

Police continue to investigate. They have not yet revealed the man's identity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.