A veteran Philadelphia police chief inspector has been indicted by a grand jury on sexual assault charges, the police department said Thursday.

Chief Inspector Carl Holmes is accused of assaulting at least three colleagues in the police department, according to Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter. The incidents date back to 2004.

The charges include multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and related counts against at least three people, police said.

"Based on the little that I know that the complainants were Philly police officers, it's just sickening that any woman or any officer would ever be subjected to something happening to them that should never happen whether in the workplace or in society," Coulter said during hastily organized midday Thursday news conference.

Coulter said she has yet to see the indictment, but that Holmes has been suspended with the intent to dismiss.

"He will no longer be a member of our department and then the legal process will play out," Coulter said.

Holmes was being processed Thursday. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

This story is developing and will be updated.