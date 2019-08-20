Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross speaks during a news conference in July. The commissioner resigned abruptly Tuesday, less than a week after he helped negotiate the surrender of a man believed to have shot six police officers. The mayor cited Ross' handling of harassment claims.

What to Know Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned from his post abruptly on Tuesday, the mayor's office announced Tuesday.

Ross resigned over allegations of sex harassment and racial and gender discrimination among the rank-and-file officers. He is not accused.

Ross is a 30 year veteran of the police force. He just weathered a mass shooting of six officers in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross, a three-decade veteran of the department who last week helped negotiate the surrender of a mass shooting suspect, abruptly resigned on Tuesday, the city's mayor said in a news release.

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a lengthy statement that Ross's resignation "is in the best interest of the Department" because "new allegations of sexual harassment as well as gender and racial discrimination among the rank and file have recently been brought to my attention."

"While those allegations do not accuse Commissioner Ross of harassment, I do ultimately believe his resignation is in the best interest of the Department," Kenney said.

Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter, one of four deputies directly under Ross, was named acting commissioner while a search for a permanent replacement takes place.

The move comes as a surprise as Kenney has often praised Ross, who spent his entire career with the city police department.

In an interview June 27, Kenney gave his full support for Ross's job performance.

"Absolutely. I think he’s one of the finest public servants I’ve had a chance to work with. The thing I like about him is he’s very upfront and he doesn’t pull punches."

"And he tells you what's on his mind. And he has a very strong moral compass. And I think that's what we need in a police commissioner. ... I have all the faith in him since I've had from Day 1."

Ross spent nearly 30 years on the Philadelphia police force, rising to first deputy commissioner under former Commissioner Charles Ramsey and eventually being promoted as his successor under Kenney.

Unlike other police commissioners who jump from big city to big city, Ross served his entire career in his native Philadelphia. He attended Central High School and became a champion for partnerships with other law enforcement agencies across the city. Recently, Ross oversaw efforts to expand diversion programs to connect Philly youth to resources rather than sending them to jail. He called for a holistic approach to reducing gun violence and recidivism, echoing the words of both Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner.

"These are real people and real families that are affected by gun violence," Ross said in May. "All of it is senseless. Not some of it - all of it."

Ross recently served as the on-scene point man at an incident in which six of his officers were struck by gunfire by a suspect allegedly armed with an AR-15 in the Nicetown-Tioga section. Ross personally negotiated with the gunman to help end a seven hour standoff where officers were held hostage.

He also saw the department through one of its lowest moments in recent history: a scandal involving dozens of officers accused in an online report of posting racist and offensive social media posts.

Earlier this summer, the Philadelphia Police Department suspended 13 officers with an intent to fire them after a nonprofit group published the results of a two-year review of personal Facebook posts or comments from officers in Philadelphia and seven other U.S. police departments. More than 70 officers were placed on administrative leave after their posts were made public. Nearly all will face some kind of disciplinary action.

Ross repeatedly expressed disappointment if not sadness at the revelation of some 300 racist, homophobic and offensive social media posts by members of his force.

"We have a duty to represent ourselves and our city ... We will not allow this incident to break down the progress we have made and we pledge to do better" moving forward,” he said in June.

Throughout the turmoil and chaos of the shooting and scandal, Ross was lauded as a steady hand who brought an above-the-fray stoicism to work each day.

Yet Kenney said in his statement that Ross failed to promptly roll out changes required by "a new sexual harassment prevention policy and a series of internal reforms designed to prevent workplace discrimination and harassment throughout the government" enacted last summer.

"While rolling out a new policy understandably takes time, I do not believe the Police Department has taken the necessary actions to address the underlying cultural issues that too often negatively impact women—especially women of color," Kenney said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back as it will be updated throughout the evening.