A man is accused of driving while drunk and crashing his pickup truck into a Lyft ride-share vehicle, killing a passenger and severely injuring the passenger’s wife.

Shane Learn, 48, of Toronto, was arrested Tuesday and charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.

Officials say Learn was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 truck northbound along the 4000 block of Richlieu Road around 6:45 p.m. on April 28 in Bensalem. Learn then left his travel lane and struck a guardrail. The truck crossed into the northbound lane and struck a Lyft-ride share vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

A passenger inside the Lyft, Neil Weiner, 57, of Holland, Pennsylvania was seriously injured in the crash. Weiner was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he died the next day. Weiner’s wife was also seriously injured and remains hospitalized while the Lyft driver suffered minor injuries.

Learn’s eyes were bloodshot and police noticed alcohol on his breath, according to the affidavit. Learn failed two field sobriety tests and registered a .162 percent blood alcohol concentration after taking a breath test, according to the affidavit.

Learn allegedly told officers he drank two beers and a double Jameson shot before driving.

“It was my fault,” Learn said, according to the affidavit. “I crossed the line.”

Learn was arraigned Tuesday. Bensalem Township Police continue to investigate.

