There's a new attraction at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Giraffe parents Stella and Gus welcomed baby Beau into the world on the evening of Sunday, June 10.

The newborn calf made his public debut Tuesday in the African Plains exhibit.

Beau is the second calf of Stella and Gus, who also have a seven-year-old named Abigail. Gus, will live apart from his son for a lengthy period of time as male giraffes do not play a role in caring for their newborns.

Dr. Andy Baker, the Zoo’s chief operating officer said in a statement, “The giraffe is one of the most iconic animals in the world, and unfortunately now among the threatened. Recently listed as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the number of giraffe is in steady decline with threats including poaching and habitat destruction.”

The week-old calf stands 5-foot-7-inches and weighs about 125 pounds. As an adult Beau can reach up to 18 feet tall and weigh close to 3,000 pounds.

Catch him with his mom at the zoo.