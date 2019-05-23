What to Know Jennifer Gock, 40, of Morton, Pennsylvania, is accused of selling cocaine to an undercover officer in Delaware County on four occasions.

Gock allegedly told police she was a special education teacher in the Philadelphia school district.

A district spokesperson confirmed Gock was an employee and had been suspended but did not reveal which school she worked at.

A special education teacher in the Philadelphia School District was arrested after she allegedly sold cocaine to an undercover police officer in Delaware County four different times.

Jennifer Gock, 40, of Morton, Pennsylvania, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and other related offenses.

The investigation began in February when police learned Gock was distributing cocaine in Folcroft, Pennsylvania, and throughout Delaware County, officials said. An undercover officer with Delaware County’s Criminal Investigation Division Drug Task Force then contacted Gock on Feb. 19 to buy $80 worth of cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.

Gock then met the undercover officer at the Wawa store on the 1500 block of Chester Pike in Folcroft where she sold him the drugs, police said. Gock allegedly met and sold cocaine to the same officer on Feb. 21 at the back of the Buc Tavern in Glenolden, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 25 at the Home Depot in Folsom, and on March 4 at the Delcroft Shopping Center in Folcroft, about a block away from Delcroft Elementary School.

After Gock left the shopping center on March 4, she was pulled over by police on Glenolden and Sharp avenues and taken into custody, investigators said. Police found a brown purse in Gock’s vehicle which contained cocaine, THC oil, edibles and marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

Gock allegedly told police she taught special education at a school in the Philadelphia School District. Police also said she may have had the cocaine in her possession while in the classroom.

“She said she was coming straight from work,” Folcroft Police Chief William Bair said. “So that would mean it was either on her person or in her car or she picked it up on the way to meet the undercover officer to sell it.”

A spokesperson with the Philadelphia School District confirmed Gock was an employee with the district though the spokesperson did not reveal which school she taught at.

“The employee will be suspended until the issue is resolved,” the spokesperson wrote.

Gock’s neighbors told NBC10 she has a daughter and they were stunned to learn about the allegations.