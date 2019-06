A fire started at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery Complex Monday evening. SkyForce10 was over the scene.

Black smoke was visible throughout Philadelphia after a refinery caught fire Monday evening.

The fire started at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery Complex around 7:20 p.m. Emergency responders and Philadelphia firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported and there were no offsite impacts, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.