A Philadelphia police officer on a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday evening, and is in critical condition, officials said.

The type of his injuries was not immediately known after the crash at Rhawn Street and Rowland Avenue.

He was struck near Pennypack Park in the Holmesburg section of the city.

A heavily-damaged motorcycle could be seen in the middle of the street about 6 p.m. as an ambulance, with police escort, rushed the officer to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital on Knights Road.

A heavily-damaged police motorcycle is seen at the site of a crash in Northeast Philadelphia where a police officer was critically hurt, authorities said.



He went into the hospital about 6:10 p.m. Police have not yet said what caused the crash.

A minivan with front-end damage was stopped feet from the motorcycle on Rhawn Street.

Check back for more details as they become known.