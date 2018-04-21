Philadelphia House Fire Kills Two People

A 60-year-old man and 53-year-old woman died Saturday morning after a fire broke out in their Point Breeze home, investigators said.

More than 60 firefighters arrived at the two-story home, located on the 1400 block of South 23rd Street, shortly before 5 a.m. They battled “very heavy fire from the first floor” before finding the two bodies inside.

Five other structures, including a church, were also impacted, investigators said. At least 10 people and one cat have been displaced.

Officials told NBC10 that firefighters and investigators will remain the scene all day to determine the cause of the deadly blaze.





This story is developing. Please check back for updates.



