2 Gunmen Kill Teen Boy, Injure Another Teen in Philadelphia

Two gunmen killed a teen boy and injured another teen in Philadelphia on Monday.

The teens, both 17 years of age, were on West Sharpnack Street at 5:34 p.m. when two unidentified gunmen fired at least 16 shots.

One teen was shot once in the head and once in the left shoulder. Police said they found a gun in the teen’s waistband when they took him to Einstein Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m. The second teen was shot in the torso and the hand. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Surveillance footage shows the two gunmen entering a silver SUV-type vehicle after the shooting, police said. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Sharpnack Street, according to investigators.

Police have not yet released the suspects' descriptions.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police.