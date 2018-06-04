SkrForce 10 is keeping a close watch on a building collapse in North Philadelphia.

A construction worker is dead after a rowhome under demolition in North Philadelphia partially collapsed on Monday trapping them and another worker in the rubble.



The collapse happened at 10:50 a.m. on Monday at 1501 N. Bailey Street.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said two workers were trapped inside the building when it came down.

One worker was able to escape the rubble on his own before firefighters arrived, Thiel said. They were not injured.



Firefighters spent 15 minutes sifting through brick and debris before finding the other person. That person was put onto a stretcher, but died at the scene.



City property records listed the building as structurally compromised. A demolition permit was active for the property as well.



