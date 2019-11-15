NY Penn Station Renovations Reveal Tunnels Not Seen Since 1980s

The recent renovations have exposed some tunnels formerly used at Penn Station, which haven't seen the light of day since the 1980s. Stacey Bell reports.

Parts of Penn Station are being seen for the first time since the Ed Koch administration, thanks to the extensive overhaul and renovations going on there.

Photos posted to UntappedCities.com show a tunnel that at one time years ago connected Long Island Rail Road to the IRT, the subway lines more commonly known today as the 1, 2 and 3 lines.

The tunnels, which were boarded up in the 1980s and haven't been used since, show some vaulted ceilings reminiscent in style to the old Penn Station, which was finished in 1910. Other photos on the site show artwork on the walls, most of which would have been covered up sometime around or after the transit hub was completely changed in 1968, closer to how it appears today.

While the renovations have provided an interesting little glimpse into what the station used to look like, other consequences of the construction has been the closure of businesses in the terminal.

Eateries like Shake Shack and two Starbucks locations will be closing in the coming months, and longtime Penn Station bar Tracks was forced to close earlier in the summer. The owner has relocated to a spot directly opposite the station on West 31st Street.

Anyone interested in seeing more of the remnants of Penn Stations, untapped New York is now offering a walking tour.