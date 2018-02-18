An Old City apartment fire left dozens of residents plus tourists staying in a nearby hotel evacuated early Sunday morning. Hundreds of firefighters worked for hours to gain control of the fire and were praised for their work as there are no reports of injuries. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal has the details.

More than 140 firefighters are battling an aggressive fire early Sunday morning in an Old City building that houses apartments and retail stores.



The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on the sixth floor of 239 Chestnut St., across the street from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, according to Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

It is now under control, fire officials told NBC10. The museum will remain closed Sunday.

"We're going to be here for hours," Thiel said, adding that at least 60 people have been evacuated.

The neighboring Best Western Plus Independence Park hotel was also evacuated. Some people took shelter in a SEPTA bus brought to the scene as a temporary shelter.

Several tourists woke up the sounds of alarms and the smell of smoke.

"These guys were taking a beating early in the morning," retired firefighter Bob Folen said of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

