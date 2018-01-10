Condolences are pouring in for Philadelphia firefighter Lieutenant Matt LeTorneau who died battling a row home fire in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. NBC10's Cydney Long has the story.

Days after a row house fire killed two men, including a Philadelphia firefighter, the city has identified the resident killed in the blaze.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Health Department identified the victim as Delgara Lane. The 61-year-old resident died when flames consumed his North Colorado Street home Saturday morning.

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Matthew LeTourneau died after becoming trapped by a collapse during the fire fight. The 11-year veteran of the department later died at the hospital. His funeral will be held Friday.

No word yet on funeral plans for Lane.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday.