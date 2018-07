Smoke could be seen rising from a North Philadelphia high-rise Wednesday morning.

Firefighters could be seen on the roof of the Apartments @ 1220 along North Broad Street near West Stiles Street just before 11 a.m.

There was some smoke appearing to come from a chimney at the top of the building before firefighters arrived.

No word yet on any injuries or what caught fire.

Fire trucks blocked North Broad Street as firefighters responded.