New Jersey Police Seek Help With Homicide Investigation
New Jersey Police Seek Help With Homicide Investigation

By Courtney DuChene

Published 2 hours ago

    State Police have identified a body found burned and dismembered in Lawrence Township, New Jersey as that of a Vineland woman.

    Troopers found Tonya Cook, 32, of Vineland, dead on Monday after a passerby found her remains off Banks Road near Lummistown Road.

    The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified her.

    Cook was "known to have ties throughout Cumberland County," state police said.

    Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to contact Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036. Anonymous tips are welcome.


      

