NJ Man, 18, Charged with Threatening Students and Staff at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, NJ - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Olympics Results, Video
OLY-PHILLY

NJ Man, 18, Charged with Threatening Students and Staff at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, NJ

By Franki Rudnesky

Published 5 hours ago

5 to Watch: Vonn Is Back & Rippon Returns to the Ice
5 to Watch: Vonn Is Back & Rippon Returns to the Ice
5 to Watch: Vonn Is Back & Rippon Returns to the Ice

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		68519
    2
    Germany    		92415
    3
    Netherlands    		65213
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 to Watch: Vonn Is Back & Rippon Returns to the Ice
    Google Maps

    Jacob Finkelstein, 18, of Voorhees, NJ, has been charged with threatening to "shoot up the school" at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees.

    Police said they were informed of Finkelstein's threats last Friday after multiple students reported hearing the threats during school hours.

    A search of Finklestein's home turned up no weapons, police said.

    Finkelstein was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of second degree False Public Alarm and one count of third degree Terroristic Threats related to the case.

    He was moved to Camden County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

    The Winter Olympics

     

     

    Here are some of today's top stories from PyeongChang 2018:

     

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices