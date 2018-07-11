Philadelphia's first immediate treatment facility for people suffering from opioid addiction opened Wednesday, NorthEast Treatment Centers (NET) Centers and the City of Philadelphia announced.

The opioid treatment unit, Access Point, becomes NET Centers' first around-the-clock facility aimed at saving more lives from the harmful effects of opioid addiction. Access Point is seen as another step toward fighting Philadelphia's battle with the opioid epidemic.

Access Point is located in NET’s building at 5th and Spring Garden streets in Northern Liberties. The unit also helps people with mental healthcare, fostercare, and child welfare services.

NET is one of the largest behavioral health and social services agencies in the Greater Philadelphia region and state of Delaware.