Friday Night's Phillies Game Will Push NBC10's Primetime Shows to Cozi TV

Find new episodes of Blindspot, Blacklist and Dateline on COZI TV

By Qadree Fletcher

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Friday night's Phillies vs. Minnesota Twins game will air on NBC10 starting at 7:00 p.m.

    • NBC10's sister station, Cozi TV, will carry our primetime lineup beginning at 8:00 p.m.

    • Viewers can tune into Cozi on Comcast channel 248, Verizon 460, or over the air on 10.2.

    NBC10 is proud to bring you the Philadelphia Phillies game Friday, April 5th. Live coverage as the Phils host the Minnesota Twins begins at 7 p.m. on NBC10.

    For those of you still hoping to catch your favorite NBC shows, including the season finale of The Blacklist, you're in luck. Cozi TV, will carry our primetime lineup beginning at 8:00 p.m.

    Here is the full schedule of NBC programming that can be seen on Cozi Friday night:

    8:00 p.m. — Blindspot

    9:00 p.m. — The Blacklist

    10:00 p.m. — Dateline NBC

    COZI can be found on the following channels:

    OTA (Over the air): 10.2
    Xfinity: 248 
    Verizon Fios: 460
    RCN: 28
    Service Electric: 110, 144
    Cablevision: 109, 688
    Armstrong: 92

    DirecTV subscribers who cannot access OTA and anyone else who misses an episode can also find full episodes on Saturday by going to nbc.com and clicking on shows.

      

