What to Know Friday night's Phillies vs. Minnesota Twins game will air on NBC10 starting at 7:00 p.m.

NBC10's sister station, Cozi TV, will carry our primetime lineup beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Viewers can tune into Cozi on Comcast channel 248, Verizon 460, or over the air on 10.2.

NBC10 is proud to bring you the Philadelphia Phillies game Friday, April 5th. Live coverage as the Phils host the Minnesota Twins begins at 7 p.m. on NBC10.

For those of you still hoping to catch your favorite NBC shows, including the season finale of The Blacklist, you're in luck. Cozi TV, will carry our primetime lineup beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Here is the full schedule of NBC programming that can be seen on Cozi Friday night:

8:00 p.m. — Blindspot

9:00 p.m. — The Blacklist

10:00 p.m. — Dateline NBC

COZI can be found on the following channels:



OTA (Over the air): 10.2

Xfinity: 248

Verizon Fios: 460

RCN: 28

Service Electric: 110, 144

Cablevision: 109, 688

Armstrong: 92

DirecTV subscribers who cannot access OTA and anyone else who misses an episode can also find full episodes on Saturday by going to nbc.com and clicking on shows.