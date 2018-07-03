More Than 100 Phony Replica Super Bowl Rings Found, Seized in Philadelphia - NBC 10 Philadelphia
More Than 100 Phony Replica Super Bowl Rings Found, Seized in Philadelphia

By Associated Press

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    The rings represented many Super Bowl champions, including the Eagles, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

    A shipment of 108 phony replica Super Bowl rings representing many past champion teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, was intercepted in Philadelphia, federal authorities said Tuesday.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the rings were found in an express consignment parcel that arrived June 18 from Hong Kong marked as alloy rings.

    Trade enforcement officers noted "poor craftsmanship" and detained the rings to verify their authenticity with the National Football League, the trademark holder.

    Customs officials say the NFL confirmed that the rings were phony. Officials say an authorized replica of a Super Bowl ring can cost $10,000, but counterfeit ones are offered on the internet for $25.

      

