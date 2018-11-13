Thomas Kolding, 15, has been missing since he took a train to NYC the day before Halloween, his family says. (Published Monday, Nov. 5, 2018)

The missing New Jersey teen who was spotted at New York's Penn Station and possibly in Ohio in the last two weeks has been found safe, authorities say.

Thomas Kolding, 15, of Mountain Lakes, was located safe Tuesday after he left his home on Oct. 30, according to Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Police in Miami Township in Ohio said over the weekend it received several reports from people who believe they may have spotted the teen in the area, the department said on Facebook.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office wouldn't confirm Tuesday whether Kolding was picked up in Ohio, but it thanked the Miami, Ohio police department for their help in the investigation, along with the Camden, Philadelphia and Delaware police departments, as well as New Jersey Transit Police, Amtrak Police and New Jersey State Police.

Prosecutors also acknowledged the transportation agencies that assisted in the coordination of a multi-state search for Kolding.

Kolding left home with around $1,000 after "an argument with his father about his grades," according to NorthJersey.com. Prosecutors say he traveled to Newark before heading to Penn Station. He was last spotted at the Walter Rand Train Station in Camden, New Jersey on Nov. 3.