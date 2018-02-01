We already know Philadelphia loves an underdog, especially jailed rapper Meek Mill.

The Philly native remains behind bars, but his music lives on thanks to the Eagles turning his “Dreams and Nightmares” hit into their unofficial anthem:

To get hyped for big games, the Eagles blast his music during practices, meetings and even in the locker room. And Mill’s hit could be heard throughout the Linc when the Eagles clinched the NFC Championship game on Jan. 21.

“It just gave us that juice," Malcolm Jenkins said. I've never heard the Linc that loud since I've been here.”



Since then, streams of “Dreams and Nightmares” have skyrocketed, according to Amazon Music.

Average daily streams in Philadelphia increased twofold since the January 21 win. Across the country, daily streams of the track increased by nearly 1.5 times, Amazon Music said.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey music lovers lead the country in daily streams, followed by California.

“It really lifted my spirit to hear the team rally around my songs because that’s why I make music — to inspire others and bring people together,” Mill told NBC10's John Clark from prison.

He added: "The Eagles have also motivated me with the way they've overcome tough situations and injuries to succeed this year. I'm so proud of my Eagles for making the Super Bowl and representing the city of Philadelphia. I'm confident my guys are going to beat the Patriots and bring the Super Bowl trophy to Philly.”



The 30-year-old rapper was sentenced to two to four years in prison last year for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

His lawyers unsuccessfully appealed to the higher court and have also called for the judge to step aside because "there was an FBI investigation" into her conduct and Mill's case.

Philly.com reported Thursday that the judge has since secured her own lawyer and even threatened to sue the rapper.