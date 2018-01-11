Hundreds lined up for hours Thursday afternoon and into the evening to say farewell to a fallen veteran Philadelphia firefighter.

Firefighters, first responders from all over, friends, and family gathered at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul to pay their final respects to Lt. Matthew LeTourneau who died fighting a row home fire on Saturday.

"All I can say is try and be people like he was. Reach out, help people, mentor people," Michael Carney remembers his friend as a man always willing to give back.

Two viewings and a funeral Mass for Fire Lt. Matthew LeTourneau will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 19th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City Philadelphia are open to the public.

Here are the funeral service details:

Public Viewing: Thursday from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday starting at 9 a.m.

A procession will depart Engine 43 at 21st and Market Streets at 8:15 a.m. Friday and proceed east on Market Street to 18th Street then north on 18th to the Cathedral. The procession is expected to arrive at the Cathedral at 8:35 a.m.

Funeral Mass: Friday starting at 11 a.m.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney; Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel; and Lt. LeTourneau's brother, Luke LeTourneau, will speak.

Burial will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Delaware County.

LeTourneau, an 11-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, was one of 100 firefighters who responded to a row home fire on the 2200 block of North Colorado Street shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday. He became trapped inside the home after a structure collapsed. He was pulled out by fellow firefighters and taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Besides his work with the Philadelphia Fire Department, LeTourneau also trained firefighters and spent time at the Delaware County training facility. He was a native of Delaware County.

Lt. Matthew LeTourneau, as seen in this undated portrait. The veteran firefighter was killed battling a fire on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Photo credit: Philadelphia Fire Department via AP

A resident, identified as Delgara Lane, also died in the fire, which remained under investigation Thursday. Two other firefighters were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

