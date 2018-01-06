Three Philadelphia firefighters were hurt Saturday battling a rowhouse fire in North Philadelphia when a portion of the home reportedly collapsed, trapping them inside, a department official said.

At least one of the injured firefighters had to be pulled from the blaze. Another was inside during the collapse but made it out on his own.

One of the firefighters could be seen being pulled from the blaze on a gurney under a blanket. His condition was not immediately known, but when other firefighters carrying him slipped and fell, the gurney dropped. The injured firefighter could then be seen moving his arms.

All three firefighters were in critical condition, a department official said at the scene. Mayor Jim Kenney and Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel were expected to hold a press conference Saturday afternoon at Temple University Hospital, a mayoral spokesman said.

The blaze erupted about 9:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Colorado Street, a side street off West Susquehanna Avenue near 17th Street. The fire was placed under control at 10:49 a.m.

The block has a somber recent history. Philadelphia police Sgt. Patrick McDonald was gunned down there in 2008 while giving chase to an armed suspect.

