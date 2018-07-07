Rescuers pulled a resident from a house apparently destroyed by a massive explosion in Gloucester County, New Jersey, early Saturday, officials said.

The blast that obliterated the home on Oakwood Drive in Newfield could be felt throughout the town, according to online reports.

The resident was found sometime after 7 a.m. Firefighters and police first received reports from neighbors of an explosion about 6:45 a.m.

Heavy fire greeted the first responders as they arrived to the block and found debris strewn across the property.