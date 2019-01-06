Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman Tanya Little said. Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who they say assaulted or attempted to assault several women over a 10-day period.

Between Dec. 20 and Dec. 30, the man indecently assaulted one woman, tried to chase a second and then finally pushed a third one to the ground and covered her mouth as she tried to enter her home, Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman Tanya Little said.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30 years old and standing around 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Police say he wore dark clothing during all three incidents.

The first attack came around 1:40 a.m. Dec. 20, Little said. The man allegedly indecently assaulted a woman in the 700 South Street area.

Eight days later, around 5:09 a.m., the suspect started approaching a woman while riding a bike as she was trying to enter her home on the 1300 block of Morris Street, Little said. The woman was able to get inside before the man got to her.

Around 2:55 p.m. Dec. 30, the suspect, once again on a bike, rode up on a woman entering her home on the 200 block of Fitzwater Street. The man pushed the victim to the ground and covered her mouth before she was able to fight him off, Little said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Special Victims unit at 215-685-3252.