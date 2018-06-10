A skateboarder is accused of leading police officers on a foot chase after they tried to stop him from skateboarding down the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk.

Robert D. Kellam was charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief Wednesday night after he allegedly fled from an officer who tried to tell him it was illegal to skateboard on the boardwalk. Kellam almost collided with a group of people as he exited the boardwalk and the officer lost sight of him, police said.



The officer contacted a bicycle patrol officer who found Kellam, still skateboarding, inside First Street Station, according to investigators. Kellam allegedly continued to evade arrest, however, and he led the officer on a short foot pursuit before he was apprehended.

Rehoboth Beach Police would like to remind visitors that it is illegal to skateboard on any of the sidewalks from May 15 to September 15. It is illegal to skateboard on the boardwalk all year.