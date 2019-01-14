Man Drives Car Into New Jersey Jail, Deputies Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man Drives Car Into New Jersey Jail, Deputies Say

Published 2 hours ago

    A driver crashed into an entrance of the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, deputies said Sunday. 

    Troy H. McDonald, 51, of South Hackensack, struck the northwest administrative entrance on Friday afternoon, according to the Bergen County Sheriff's Office. 

    The area of the jail where inmates are held wasn't affected, deputies said. 

    McDonald was charged with causing damage to the building, burglary and criminal mischief. He was treated for injuries but was expected to survive. 

    No one inside the jail was hurt. 

