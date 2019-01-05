Man Dies After Saving Woman From House Fire in Upper Darby

What to Know A man died after saving a woman from a house fire in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, police said.

The 2-alarm fire started at a home on the 6900 block of Aberdeen Road Saturday shortly before 2 p.m.

One man alerted a woman who was inside the home. The woman escaped but the man was overcome by smoke.

The 2-alarm fire started at a home on the 6900 block of Aberdeen Road Saturday shortly before 2 p.m. Two unidentified men were working on a car in the garage of the house at the time.

One of the men called 911 while the second man ran into the home to alert a woman inside. The woman managed to escape but the man who alerted her was overcome by smoke and was later pronounced dead, according to Upper Darby Police chief Michael Chitwood.

Chitwood told NBC10 the fire appears to be a tragic accident though it’s still under investigation.

