Most of the region will remain dry with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s, but subtropical storm Melissa could blow gusty winds and cause minor coastal flooding around areas in New Jersey and Delaware. (Published 52 minutes ago)

A high tide left lingering flooding concerns for Jersey Shore residents Saturday morning.

While a powerful storm off the coast began moving away Saturday morning, the effects were still being felt in the region. Northwest winds were also helping to alleviate some concerns, but the lingering high tide, plus churned waters, meant some areas were nonetheless being affected.

The areas of most concern are the back bays, where the wind-driven water builds up and can't go down before the next high tide.

There was a moderate flooding threat at Barnegat Bay as the tide was set to rise at 7 a.m.,The threat was minor for Atlantic City and Cape May as high tide was set to start at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., respectively. In Lewes, Delaware, the threat was also minor starting at 8 a.m.

Coastal Flooding Along the Jersey Shore

Some neighborhoods near Long Beach Island are completely covered with floodwater due to coastal flooding, making it hard for residents in that and other Jersey Shore towns. (Published Friday, Oct. 11, 2019)

Those flooding concerns look set to fizzle out by later in the afternoon. However, the evening high tide could restore the risk.

The flooding has not been due not to rain, but to high water driven by a storm off the East Coast north of our area. That sub-tropical storm became strong enough to be named Melissa shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.