Lidl to Open First Pennsylvania Store in Folsom

The German grocery chain will open its first PA location Wednesday, Dec. 5.

By Hannah Chinn

Published 2 hours ago

    Lidl

    Lidl, a global discount supermarket chain, just announced a store opening in Folsom.

    The new location, at 420 MacDade Blvd., is Lidl’s first store in the state. It’ll join a network of more than 50 American Lidl stores in Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, North and South Carolina and Virginia.

    Doors will open to the public on Dec. 5 at 8 a.m. after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. New customers will be met by samples, games, prizes, giveaways and free reusable Lidl bags while supplies last.

    As a Philly native, store manager Ken Abernathy said he’s happy to introduce shoppers in the area to Lidl.

    “My team and I are looking forward to serving the community,” Abernathy said.

    A German-based grocery brand, Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 29 countries. Aldi, one of its prime competitors, already runs multiple stores in the Philadelphia area.

      

