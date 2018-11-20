Lidl, a global discount supermarket chain, just announced a store opening in Folsom.

The new location, at 420 MacDade Blvd., is Lidl’s first store in the state. It’ll join a network of more than 50 American Lidl stores in Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, North and South Carolina and Virginia.

Doors will open to the public on Dec. 5 at 8 a.m. after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. New customers will be met by samples, games, prizes, giveaways and free reusable Lidl bags while supplies last.

As a Philly native, store manager Ken Abernathy said he’s happy to introduce shoppers in the area to Lidl.

“My team and I are looking forward to serving the community,” Abernathy said.

A German-based grocery brand, Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 29 countries. Aldi, one of its prime competitors, already runs multiple stores in the Philadelphia area.