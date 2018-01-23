After Eagles defensive end Chris Long called them out on Twitter, the NFL is now donating 100 percent of the proceeds from their Super Bowl “Underdog” t-shirts to Philadelphia schools.

Long and teammate Lane Johnson first donned dog masks to embrace their role as underdogs after the Eagles defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round of the playoffs.



On January 15, Johnson announced on Twitter that he had debuted his own underdog t-shirt with all proceeds going toward Philadelphia Schools.

After the Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game Sunday, another matchup in which they were favored against, the NFL Shop debuted their own Eagles underdog t-shirt. On Monday they promoted the shirt on Twitter while playfully suggesting to Long that it would go well with his underdog mask.



Both Long and Johnson responded by telling the NFL they should donate the proceeds from their shirt to Philadelphia schools as well.



On Tuesday, Long announced that the NFL would donate 100 percent of the proceeds from their shirt to Philadelphia schools, which the NFL later confirmed.

The lesson here? Sometimes calling someone out, even the NFL, can lead to positive results.



