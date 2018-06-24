Jury selection is set to begin in Daniel Clary's case, the man who is accused of shooting a Pennsylvania State Corporal, Seth Kelly.

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a man accused of shooting a Pennsylvania state trooper during a dramatic shootout last November.

Daniel Clary, 22, is charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly shot Pennsylvania State Police Corp. Seth Kelly during a routine traffic stop in the Lehigh Valley.

Kelly and Trooper Ryan Seiple pulled over Clary, who they suspected was driving under the influence. Video showed Clary breaking away from Seiple and reaching into his car before opening fire on the two officers, according to Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.

Kelly was three times, leaving bullet wounds in his neck, shoulder area and leg.

Clary also suffered wounds during the shootout. He was arraigned from his hospital bed last November and charged with two accounts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal homicide, and aggravated assault, among other offenses.

Seiple was not injured during the shootout.

Kelly was treated for his wounds and was released from St. Luke’s University Hospital in December. A tourniquet he applied to his leg at the traffic stop likely saved his life.