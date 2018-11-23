A man was shot in the arm at a mall in New Jersey on Black Friday, setting off mayhem at the large shopping center. (Published 31 minutes ago)

Man Shot in Arm at NJ Mall on Black Friday: Official

A person was shot in the wrist after a fight at a mall in New Jersey, setting off chaos at the busy shopping center at the height of Black Friday.

Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage said the two got into a fight near the Tomy Hilfiger and Marshalls stores at The Mills at Jersey Gardens around 8 p.m. At some point, one person shot the other.

That set off a stampede in the mall -- which had seen 25,000 shoppers over the course of the busy retail holiday. Social media photos showed people making a run for it through the mall's concourse; other videos showed shoppers and retail workers hunkered down inside stores.

The mall was evacuated after the gunfire, but an Elizabeth spokeswoman said no one else appears to be in danger.

Images posted to social media showed people running through the mall's concourse and out the front door after gunfire erupted.

It's not clear if anyone else was hurt in the chaos.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police.